TN mega vax camp: 4.79 doses administered so far

CHENNAI: The 33rd mega vaccination camp is being conducted at 50,000 vaccination centers in the State on Sunday.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the drive and said that the around 4.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

A total of 8.16 lakh doses of vaccines have been administered in the State until 2 pm, including 5.39 lakhs of precautionary booster dose.

"At least 4,008 out of 12,585 Gram Panchayats and 36 out of 121 municipalities have achieved 100 percent vaccination with at least 1st dose. Across Tamil Nadu, as many as 95.65 percent and 88.69 percent people have been vaccinated for the 1st and 2nd doses respectively," he said.

He further said that inter-departmental meeting will be held soon to examine precautions and prepare for the monsoon season along with minister K N Nehru, Department of Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply and minister K R Periyakaruppan, Department of Rural Development and other 600 government officials on August 11.

The advisory meeting would discuss preventive measures to tackle the monsoon and the need to set up monsoon medical camps to help people during the rainy days.

Updating on the measures taken to prevent Malaria and Dengue, the minister stated that, "Gambusia affinis fishes are utilised to suppress the Aedes larvae along the water bodies. Over one lakh samples had been tested, while there are currently only 3,172 cases of dengue, which is a 50 percent decrease from previous year. Chemicals like pyrethrin and malathion for preventing mosquitoes, as well as fifteen thousand fogging equipment, have been stocked."

He added that medical services are reaching people through various schemes are introduced, including Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Nammai kaakum 48, Innuyir kaapom, Leprosy and Tuberculosis prevention programmes.

Accordingly, 389 mobile medical vehicles are being operated across therural areas in Tamil Nadu.

Out of which, 23 vehicles have Digital X-ray machines and over 20 vehicles are on rounds for identifying and treating patients with leprosy.