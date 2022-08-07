Monitoring intensified along Kollidam banks: Anbil Mahesh

TIRUCHY: Monitoring intensified along the Kollidam banks and the officials have been constantly inspecting the discharge of water into the river, said the minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Thanjavur on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the review meeting with the officials in Thanjavur collectorate, the minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, as heavy rains lashes out in the catchment areas, the surplus water has been released into the Cauvery and the people residing along the banks of the river have been alerted and shifted to the safer locations if there was any requirement.

“A special team of officers have been deployed and they have travelled from Kallanai to Anaikarai around 81 km length and created awareness among the people and asked them to move to safer places. The people are asked not to take bath in the river and take selfies which may cost their lives. The district administration has also been initiating various steps to prevent flooding”, the Ministerstated further.

Meanwhile, as many as 141 families along with their cattle have been evacuated to safer places and they are distributed with proper food and other basic requirements while 50,000 sand bags have been kept ready as a preventive measure. “We have divided the Kollindam banks into four zones and deployed officials to have a close monitoring”, the minister said.