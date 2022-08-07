Flower, vegetable show enthrall all at Courtallam

MADURAI: Tourists were in for a visual delight at the Flower and Vegetable show organised as part of Pothigai Saral Thiruvizha2022 in Courtallam by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops.

The three–day Horticulture festival, inaugurated by Tenkasi Collector P Akash, at the Eco Park, comes to a close on Monday, visitors have witnessed different structures constructed in separate stalls by using various fruits, vegetables, flowers, spices and condiments in order to reflect Tamil culture and traditions, sources said on Sunday.

According to Tenkasi Deputy Director of Horticulture S Jeyabharathi Malathi, flowers in different hues were displayed in an attractive manner by using cut flowers such as Dahlia, Carnation, Gerbera, China Aster, Cut Roses, Heliconia, Liliums, Cut Chrysanthemum, Cut Tuberose, Bird of Paradise, Alstroemeria, Gladiolus and Marigold.

Doraemon and Shin-Chan were also displayed with rose and carnation flowers to enthrall children. Adding to the collection, Malathi said a replica of Octopus was displayed by using Gerbera, Chrysanthemum and Rose flowers.

Apart from these, elephant and barbie doll designs were also made and displayed by using asparagus, rose and gerbera flowers in an eye-catching manner.

In the spices stall, a design of Delhi Red Fort made using 17 kinds of spices and condiments such as clove, nutmeg mace and seeds, cinnamon, opium seeds, black pepper, cardamom, white pepper, cumin, fennel, coriander, black cumin, chilli seeds, fenugreek, flower anise and silk cotton buds was displayed.

Among various features, a replica of Chess Olympiad too found its way in the show.

Designs of hydroponics and vertical gardens were also exhibited. Inventions and activities of ISRO were also exhibited by Ramesh Subramanian, Engineer, ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri.