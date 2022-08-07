Democratic powers should unite to oust BJP in 2024: CPI leader

COIMBATORE: The Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary D Raja on Sunday said all democratic powers should unite to oust the anti-people BJP rule in the ensuing 2024 polls. “The BJP could not come in Tamil Nadu as all democratic powers united under the DMK. It’s not so in other states. Hence, democratic powers should unite at the state level. The Communist parties, which function as various factions in Tamil Nadu and India should also unite,” he told reporters, on the sidelines of the party’s state conference in Tirupur.