Class 12 boy hangs self in govt MBC hostel

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old boy studying in Class 12 at Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Krishnagiri committed suicide by hanging in the government hostel on Saturday night.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that A Gopalakrishnan was depressed since his grandfather passed away three months ago. He had already attempted suicide twice before.

However, following the orders of DGP Sylendra Babu, the CB-CID police took over the investigation to ascertain the exact reason for his death. A native of Tiruvannamalai district, Gopalakrishnan was staying in the government hostel for most backward class students in Uthangarai.

“There are around 16 students staying in the hostel. While others had gone to a nearby temple, Gopalakrishnan stayed back in the hostel and took the extreme step by hanging with the television cable at around 9.30 pm,” police said.

On receiving information, Uthangarai police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a postmortem at Uthangarai Government Hospital. Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur and officials of the revenue department visited the hostel, while CB-CID cops inquired the hostel warden and other students.

After a postmortem, the body of the deceased was handed over to the family members. Police personnel have been deployed in the hostel as a precaution. Further inquiries are on.