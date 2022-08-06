‘Wind, solar sources supplied 47% of TN energy requirement’

CHENNAI: With the widespread rain brought down the power demand, the wind and solar power generation accounted for about 47 per cent of the State's total energy consumption on Friday.

According to the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation data, the State’s daily power requirement on Friday stood at 287 million units as against 350 MU on the same day last year.

On Friday, the windmills which have an installed capacity of 8618 MW produced 119 million units while the solar having an installed capacity of 5583 MU generated 17 million units. Both the wind and solar together produced 136 MU which accounts for 47 per cent of the State’s total energy consumption of 287 MU.

Interestingly, around Friday noon, the windmills and solar supplied nearly 64 per cent of the State’s power demand of 11,944 MW. The windmills were generating 5,065 MW while the solar touched its day peak of 2,570 MW. Together, the wind and solar generated 7,635 MW against the power demand of 11,944 MW at 12 hours on Friday.

Sources in the state load despatch centre said that all the wind and solar generations were being utilised by backing down the thermal power plants to accommodate the renewable energy.

“Due to rain, the usage of air conditioners has come down across the State. The agricultural power use was also reduced due to the release of availability of Cauvery water. Hence the power demand has come down drastically, ” the sources added.