TN issues GO on doubling sportspersons' pension

CHENNAI: As a relief to exemplary sportspersons struck by abject poverty, the Tamil Nadu government has issued a GO to double their pension.

Once it comes to effect, the pension amount would go up to Rs 6,000 from the earlier sum of Rs 3,000 per month.

Earlier, the government had forwarded the recommendation to the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). Following nod from the SDAT authorities the State government has introduced change in the scheme.