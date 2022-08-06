TamilNadu

TN issues GO on doubling sportspersons' pension

Once it comes to effect, the pension amount would go up to Rs 6,000 from the earlier sum of Rs 3,000 per month.
CHENNAI: As a relief to exemplary sportspersons struck by abject poverty, the Tamil Nadu government has issued a GO to double their pension.

Earlier, the government had forwarded the recommendation to the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). Following nod from the SDAT authorities the State government has introduced change in the scheme.

