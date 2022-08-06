Pugalur to get wall at Rs 20 cr to prevent flood: Senthilbalaji

TIRUCHY: In order to prevent water entering into the residential areas, a retaining wall along the Cauvery would be constructed to the tune of Rs 20 crore at Pugalur in Karur, said minister V Senthilbalaji on Saturday.

Visiting the spots affected by flood in Karur and consoling the people who were lodged in the relief camps at Thavittupalayam near Pugalur, minister V Senthilbalaji said, the people from Pugalur and the adjacent areas have been demanding for a retaining wall along the Cauvery for a long time.

The demand had been taken to the notice of the Chief Minister MK Stalin that the particular project would prevent flooding into the residential areas. “The Chief Minister who had ordered the sanction of the project and a report for the project has been made and a fund of Rs 20 crore has been estimated. Based on the fund availability, the fund would be sanctioned and the works would commence”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the minister added that as many as 188 transformers have been damaged due to the rains and they would be rectified and power supply would resume shortly.

He said that special officers have been deployed to the rain hit districts like Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi and they have been working on the distribution of uninterrupted power supply. “Power supply to around 5,000 connections have been affected in Nilgiris as trees uprooted in as many as 20 spots and they have been cleared and power supply resumed already”, said the minister.

Earlier, he distributed essential commodities to as many as 120 families who have been evacuated and lodged in the relief camps.