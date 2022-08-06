Power tariff hike: TNERC to hold public hearings

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) will hold a public hearing in Coimbatore, Madurai and Chennai starting August 16 to elicit views of the public over the tariff petitions filed by Tangedco, TANTRANSCO and SLDC.

TNERC said that a public hearing would be held in Coimbatore on August 16 at SNR College Auditorium, Nava India Bus Stop, Avinashi Road at 10 am.

In Madurai, it would be held in Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, Thallakulam on August 18. In Chennai, the hearing would be held in Kalaivanar Arangam on August 22.

Those who register their names at the respective venues between 9 am and 10.30 am on the hearing dates would be allowed to present their case.

In the daily order dated July 19, TNERC said that copies of the tariff petitions have been hosted on the websites of Tangedco and the commission.

“Thirty days time was allowed for all the stakeholders for offering comments on the proposal. All comments along with reply should be sent to the commission on or before August 22 by Tangedco, TANTRANSCO and SLDC, ” it said.

Tangedco also filed a miscellaneous petition to hike non-tariff charges from September 1 this year, it said.