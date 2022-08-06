Mullaiperiyar dam: Ten shutters opened

IDUKKI: Ten shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam were raised on Friday to discharge excess rain water due to heavy inflow following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas over the last several days. Ten shutters were raised by 30 cm each to discharge 1870 cubic feet of water, Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said. Earlier, the Iduuki District administration in Kerala was informed by the Tamil Nadu Government operating the dam that water will be released on Friday in view of heavy rains in the catchment areas.