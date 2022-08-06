TamilNadu

Ministers visit vulnerable spots, relief camps in Delta districts

As the flow was very heavy in the Cauvery and the Kollidam, residents living at Pitchanadavar Koil Street, Nochiyam and Perugamani were evacuated to safer spots and were accommodated in camps.
Minister KN Nehru distributing essentials at a relief camp in Tiruchy on Friday
Minister KN Nehru distributing essentials at a relief camp in Tiruchy on Friday
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: Residents from vulnerable spots were evacuated in Tiruchy and Minister KN Nehru, who visited them, distributed essentials and asked officials to monitor the flow from Mukkombu on Friday.

As the flow was very heavy in the Cauvery and the Kollidam, residents living at Pitchanadavar Koil Street, Nochiyam and Perugamani were evacuated to safer spots and were accommodated in camps. The Minister, who also visited the camp, distributed food and other basic requirements to the people who have been made to stay there. He instructed officials to extend proper and needed medical assistance to them.

Meanwhile, Minister Siva V Meyyanathan visited Mayiladuthurai district and inspected the water bodies and urged the officials to keep a constant watch. He advised officials to ensure that there were no breaches. He also asked the officials to establish adequate camps to evacuate people.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tiruchy
Mukkombu
Minister KN Nehru
Cauvery
Kollidam
Essentials Commodities

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in