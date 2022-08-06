Man sentenced to 11 years imprisonment for abusing 14-yr-old girl

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur Mahila Fast Track court on Friday awarded 11 years imprisonment to a man who sexually abused a 14-year-old girl. S Rajasekar (30), a resident from Natchiyarpettai village near Jayankondam had sexually abused a 14-year-old girl frequently by threatening her. Since he was forcing her frequently, she passed on the information to her parents who lodged a complaint with the Jayankondam All Women Police who registered a case against Rajasekar under various sections, including the Pocso Act and arrested him in 2021. On Friday fast track court judge Anandan who heard the case awarded 11 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30,000 to Rajasekar. Subsequently, he was lodged in the Central prison in Tiruchy.