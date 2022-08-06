Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam completes 1 yr; 83.23 lakh benefited

A total of 1,58,57,595 repeated beneficiaries have been provided with several medical services, including 4,84,694 beneficiaries of palliative care services, 8,50,711 beneficiaries of physiotherapy and 2,549 beneficiaries of dialysis services.

The scheme was introduced in Urban Health Centers (UHC) and then gradually expanded to all Primary Health Centres, Urban Primary Health Centres, Advanced Primary Health Centres, Government Hospitals and Medical College Hospitals across the State.

The Health Minister said that a total of 10,958 women health volunteers including 8,713 women belonging to women self-help groups under Tamil Nadu Women's Welfare Development Corporation (TNCDW) and 2,255 women belonging to women self-help groups working under Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission are involved in the health outreach programme in all rural and urban health sub-centres.

A team of 463 palliative care nurses and 4,653 general practitioners are providing door-to-door palliative care and palliative care across the State.

A total of 2,892 nurses are employed in the hospitals, 2 nurses in government hospitals and 2 nurses in medical college hospitals.

The scheme is being run along with the three directorates- Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH), Directorate of Rural Health Services (DMS) and Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

DPH has been given the responsibilities to monitor the district level programme, along with the Deputy Director of Public Health, the District Medical Officer and Assistant Medical Officer have been appointed to implement the district level medical program for communicable diseases.

To review the medical scheme and monitor the activities, medical officers have been appointed in all districts and regular field inspection and supervision is being carried out by State and District level officials.