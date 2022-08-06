Implement proper waste mgmt in Guduvancheri lake region: NGT

CHENNAI: Owing to poor maintenance and discharge of medical waste and sewage into Guduvancheri lake, the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Nandivaram-Guduvancheri town panchayat and Maraimalai Nagar municipality to implement solid, liquid and other waste management in the region.

The bench consisting of Justice Ramakrishnan and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati further directed to take measures in providing Under Ground Sewerage System (UGSS) to avoid sewage discharge in Guduvancheri lake of 46.95 acres.

The lake maintained under the Public Works Department (PWD) was desilted for Rs 26 lakh several years ago, noted the application.

The Tribunal also directed the Chengalpattu district Collector to coordinate with the Water Resource Department (WRD) to survey the lake to ascertain the level of encroachments in the lake.

Subsequently, the Collector and WRD has been told to implement the directions given by the Tribunal in providing necessary greenbelt and bio-fencing among other directions.

This will be subject to the order already passed and to be passed by the Madras High Court in the pending writ pending, noted the Tribunal.

In addition to this, the State Pollution Control Board has been directed to monitor the implementation of solid, liquid and other waste management in the region and also impose environmental compensation on those responsible for the environmental violation.

The Tribunal also directed the State Chief Secretary to constitute a committee of additional chief secretaries from the Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Environmental, Climate Change and Forest, WRD and Finance Department.

Additionally, the committee will also comprise principal secretaries from the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and Revenue Department to monitor and ensure that the directions of the Tribunal are implemented.