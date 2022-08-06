Health Ministry’s drug Bill irks TN chemists’ association

CHENNAI: As the draft of new Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill has been proposed, Tamil Nadu Druggists and Chemists’ Association has issued several recommendations to the Union Health Ministry.

In a letter to the ministry, the panel stressed that for years, the percentage of those facing action for selling substandard, spurious and adulterated drugs in the trading sector has been low.

Punishing wholesale and retail licenses for not keeping records, not maintaining registrars, which has not been harmful to the public, is unnecessary.

“All retail and wholesale licensees are buying and selling medicines with proper bills. If there is no mistake on their side, they should not be included in the legal action for storing and selling these medicines,” urged Srinivasan Ramachandran, former president of TN Chemists & Druggists Association.

He pointed out that the new bill encourages multinational and corporate companies to engulf small and medium size Indian companies and small retailer traders. “The new bill shows heavy penalties and imprisonment which are not affordable for small businesses, and hence, will be eliminated from the field.

The heavy penalties should be removed from the proposals,” Srinivasan said.