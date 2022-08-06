Green energy plays a role in running trains

MADURAI: Green energy resources also contribute to its role in running trains. About 1.86% of traction energy requirement for electric trains running in southern railway during 2021-22 was met by green energy from its windmills.

Further, it’s stated that 2.12% of total electrical energy requirement of SR for traction and non-traction purposes is met from green energy generated by solar and wind plants.

It is noteworthy that 2,61,412 Kwh units of electrical energy generated by the windmills at Kayathar in Thoothukudi district on 13th July 2022 was the highest generation in a day so far, a statement said on Saturday.

Five windmill plants of 2.1 MW capacity each, totaling 10.5 MW, were commissioned in Southern Railway on January 8 in 2019 at a cost of Rs.74 crore under Madurai division.

In 2021-22, the energy harnessed from wind mills is around 25.686 million units, resulting in savings of around Rs.14.54 crore.

The cumulative energy harnessed by wind mills in Southern Railway is 91.564 million units, since installation till July 2022, and this yielded savings in traction energy bills to the tune of Rs.48.54 crore. Besides, Madurai Divisional office and Madurai railway junction have 11 KV and 100 KV capacity solar power plants, respectively.