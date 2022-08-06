Four booked for appointing staff with fake docus in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A case has been registered against four persons, including the former Deputy Director of Collegiate Education for the appointment of staff with fake documents in an aided college in Thanjavur on Friday. According to police, the appointments for various capacities, including professors at the Poondi Pushpam Autonomous College during the period between 2015 and 17 were reportedly filled with fake certificates. DVAC Inspector V Sasikala found the staff had received up to Rs 55 lakh. A case has been registered against the then Deputy Director of Collegiate Education Arivudainambi, Asst Profs SK Thiyagarajan, C Karpaga Sundari and College Correspondent and ex-MP Late K Thulasi Ayya.