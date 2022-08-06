Agnipath recruitment for Army to be held on Vellore Fort premises

VELLORE: The police recruit school inside the historic Vellore Fort will be the venue for the Indian Army to conduct a selection rally for candidates under the Central government’s new Agnipath recruitment scheme, sources said. The recruitment will commence from November 15 and continue till November 25 for 11 districts under the Chennai recruitment Centre, sources said. Candidates are to apply online on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Registration will commence from August 5 and close on September 3. Admit cards will be issued online on November 1. Candidates were also asked to keep checking the above website and their registered email IDs for admit cards.