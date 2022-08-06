6 TN districts likely to receive heavy rains today

CHENNAI: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, six districts will receive heavy rains and light to moderate rains are likely at several places in Tamil Nadu, Karaikkal and Puducherry.

Heavy rain has been predicted in one or two places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Tirupur and Tenkasi.

Due to speed variation of westerly wind TN, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thundershower at few places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Theni, North TN, Puducherry and Karaikkal today.

Aug 8: Light to moderate rain at one or two places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Theni, North TN, Puducherry and Karaikkal.

Aug 9 & 10: Light to moderate rain at one or two places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Western Ghats and adjoining districts.

In Chennai, the sky will be generally cloudy for the next 24 hours. Few parts of the city may experience light/moderate rain. The maximum temperature will be around 33-34 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 26-27 degree Celsius.

The sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. Light/moderate rain with thundershower may occur at few parts of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 34-35 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 26-27 degree Celsius.