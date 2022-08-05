TNEB unions to protest against Electricity Amendment Bill

CHENNAI: The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Trade Unions has written to the Chief Minister that the employees of the Tangedco would hold a flash strike on any day when the Centre tables the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 in the Parliament during the current session.

In a letter to Stalin, the JAC said that condemning the tabling of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022, the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) have called for a demonstration on August 9 marking the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement and to strike work on the day of the tabling of the Bill.

JAC comprises of the trade unions affiliated with DMK and Left parties said that it would hold protests in front of all the section offices during the lunch break on August 10 against the proposed bill. A protest demonstration would be held at all the circle offices and Tangedco headquarters at 5.15 pm on August 10.

Withdrawal of this Bill was one of the main demands of the year-long farmers' struggle. On December 9, 2021, the Union Government had given a letter to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha assuring that the bill will not be tabled in Parliament before consultations with the SKM and other stakeholders. No such consultation has taken place.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 aims to ensure the entry of private companies into the electricity distribution sector. Cross subsidy will be ended. Free or cheap electricity to farmers will end.