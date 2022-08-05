Stalin writes to PM on NLC recruitment

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give priority to Tamil Nadu candidates in recruitment of Graduate Engineering Trainees (GET) in Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited.
While writing to Modi, Stalin requested him to ensure a significant proportion of the managerial cadre is also drawn from the same geographical area in the recruitment of GET.
He asked for due weightage to local candidates from families who have provided land for NLC projects and mines.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android