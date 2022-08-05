Spl officers to monitor uniform electricity distribution in TN

CHENNAI: Minister for Electricity V Senthilbalaji on Friday while speaking to reporters said that special officers have been appointed in all 234 constituencies on the basis of one officer per constituency as directed by the Chief Minister to ensure a smooth power supply in the coming days.

"100 places have been selected to set up charging stations for electric vehicles on National and State Highways", he said.

He added, "In the Nilgiris district, power supply from 150 transformers has been suspended due to falling of trees. Trees will be removed by this evening and measures have been taken on a war-time basis to provide a regular power supply. Special officers have been appointed in all 234 constituencies on the basis of one officer per constituency as directed by the Chief Minister to ensure a smooth power supply in the coming days."