Police seize explosives in Tiruchy; one held, 3 escape

TIRUCHY: Police seized explosives from the house of a former AIADMK functionary on Thursday and arrested one while search is on for the three persons who escaped from the police. On a tip off that country made bombs and other explosives have been stocked at the house of S Muthukumar (29), son of late ‘cable’ Sekar, former AIADMK functionary at Ariyamangalam, the VAO Sundarrajan lodged a complaint with Ariyamangalam police. Police registered a case and conducted a search operation at the house, in which the police seized a country bomb weighing one kg and also other explosive substances. The bomb was diffused and police arrested Muthukumar. The police also registered a case against Saravanan, brother of Muthukumar, Kutta Balu and Ganesan who escaped from the spot. Police said that there were several cases pending against both Muthukumar and Saravanan.
