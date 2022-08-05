OPS asks DMK govt to look into issues of TN transport staff

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Friday urged the DMK government to implement pay hike for employees working in various state-owned transport corporations.

Stating that the wage hike should have been implemented for the state transport staff in 2019 itself, the AIADMK leader, in a statement, on Friday said that the revision could not be done due to the Covid situation and for other reasons.

He said it was regretting to note that after announcing that the old pension scheme will be introduced to the state transport labourers as a poll promise, the State government has not implemented the poll promise.

Panneerselvam alleged that when transport employees staged demonstrations in 2021, the then DMK, which was serving as the opposition party, assured that if it comes to power, it would solve all the issues. "However, for the last 15 months after coming to power, nothing was implemented." "In this situation, the Chief Minister has to invite all the union representatives of Tamil Nadu state-employees associations to discuss and fulfill all their requirements".