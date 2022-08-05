Notice issued to Savukku Shankar for defaming judiciary

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday issued show cause notice to Shankar alias Savukku Shankar. A division bench of Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice B Pugalendhi in an order stated that Shankar, a suspended employee of the Government of Tamil Nadu in an interview to a YouTube channel, namely, Red Pix on July 22, 2022 had made the following statement -“the entire higher judiciary is riddled with corruption.” Therefore, the bench issued notice to Shankar to show cause as to why proceedings for criminal contempt should not be initiated against him.