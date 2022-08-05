Kachanatham Dalits murder: All 27 accused sentenced to life

CHENNAI: A local court in Sivaganga has ordered life sentence for all the 27 accused in the gruesome murder of Dalits pertaining to a temple festival in 2018.

The accused were pronounced guilty on Monday.

The fateful incident occurred on the night of May 28 in 2018 in the village over an issue of getting ‘first respect’ during a temple festival between the Dalits of Kachanatham village and a group of upper caste Hindus of Avarangadu.

In the issue that cropped up on who gets the first respect K Arumugam (65), A Shanmuganathan (31), Chandrasekhar (34), of the five others injured died. Dhanasekaran (32) died a year and half after the incident.

A total of 33 were accused of murder and violence. However, two died during custody, three were juveniles and one is on the loose. The quantum of punishment was ordered for the remaining 27 accused.