Intense rain in Tamil Nadu to take break from August 7

CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall that lashed several districts of Tamil Nadu for the past few days due to cyclonic circulation is likely to take a break from August 7 as the circulation will move towards Central India.

The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted heavy rains over the Nilgiris and Coimbatore for the next 24 hours.

With change in westerly wind speed variation, the Nilgiris and Coimbatore are likely to receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms for the next 24 hours.

As the cyclonic circulation prevailing over Tamil Nadu moved towards Central India, there won't be impact for TN, the rains across the State may take a break from Sunday, said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC, Chennai.

Other States such as Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and North Andhra Pradesh expected to get intense rainfall for the next few days. Also, a low pressure area is likely to form over the north-west and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal (north Andhra coast coast and above) on August 7.

"Thunderstorms expected to slow down over leeward Tamil Nadu as monsoon dynamics shifts focus to West Coast and Central India. One last chance today for Chennai and suburbs to catch a spell or two of rains before conditions turn unfavorable," stated a weather blogger.

The centre warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till Tuesday. Strong wind with speed reaching 45 kmph - 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala - Karnataka coast, Lakshadweep area, North Karnataka coast, and East Central Arabian Sea.

According to RMC, from June 1 - August 5, Tamil Nadu received 266 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 130 mm. Of which the Nilgiris recorded the highest with 1,116 mm, followed by Coimbatore received 881 mm rainfall.