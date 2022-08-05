High alert at Mukkombu; people in low-lying areas evacuated

TIRUCHY: A flood warning was issued to the people along the banks of Cauvery and its branch rivers in Tiruchy and across the Delta region after over 2.40 lakh cusecs reached the Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr Sandeep Saxena after inspecting the regulator directed the officials to be alert and an 80-member disaster response team of the Tiruchy city police has been stationed along the banks of the Cauvery and the Kollidam. Initially, 1.50 lakh cusecs reached Mukkombu on Wednesday evening from Mettur dam and it gradually increased to 2.10 lakh cusecs by Thursday morning. The entire flow was released into the Cauvery and the Kollidam. However, the quantum increased to 2.40 lakh cusecs by Thursday evening.

Though flood alert has been issued, people were cautioned that water may enter Moolaithoppu area near Srirangam. As a precautionary measure, sandbags were kept at the spot to prevent intrusion of water into residential areas.

Earlier in the day, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru visited the Upper Anicut instructed officials to constantly monitor the situation. He also inspected the level in the Grand Anicut (Kallanai). Later, the

Minister visited the Uthamar Seeli village where the Cauvery water flowed across the road and reached Kollidam. Nehru asked the residents not to panic as all safety measures were already in place. Meanwhile, on information about the heavy flow into the Upper Anicut, Sandeep Saxena visited the regulator and inspected the diversion of water into the Cauvery and the Kollidam. He also asked the people to be alert and instructed officials to evacuate people residing close to the rivers.

Subsequently, Collector M Pradeep Kumar and City Corporation Commissioner Dr Vaithinathan went to Srirangam and asked the people residing near Garuda Mandapam adjacent to the Cauvery to move to safer places as the flow in the river has been steadily increasing.

City Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan inspected the banks of the Cauvery and Kollidam and issued necessary instructions to the 80-member team.