Heavy rainfall in TN: Reservoirs near full, relief camps opened

CHENNAI: With heavy rain pounding many parts of Tamil Nadu and southwest monsoon in its full fury, the reservoirs have almost touched the full.

The state water resources department in a statement on Thursday said the combined water storage level of 90 reservoirs in the state is at 86.74 per cent of their total capacity.

Ten reservoirs in the state, including Mettur, Veeranam, and Gundar have attained their full capacity and water is being released. The heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and heavy inflow from Cauvery have led to these reservoirs getting filled up much before the full fury of the southwest monsoon.

While ten reservoirs in the state are full, the others have 70 to 90 per cent of their capacity filled with water. The state water resources department in the statement on Thursday said that out of the total capacity of 224.297 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) the reservoirs in the state had 194.55 tmcft of water.