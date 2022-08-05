Covered semi-godowns to hold 2.86 lakh MT soon: Food Minister

After inspecting the Kidarankondan open paddy godown, the Minister said that the paddy procured through the DPCs have been stocked in as many as 103 open godowns. But, to stock the procured paddy safely, Rs 238 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of covered semi-godowns with a total capacity to stock 2.86 lakh MT. Accordingly, Tiruvarur would have godowns at Kudavasal with a capacity of 4,500 MT, Mudikondan with 7,000 MT, Tiruvarur Civil Supplies Commercial Corporation with 7,250 MT would be constructed.