Cooperate to create drug-free society: Stalin writes to MLAs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged all the MLAs to participate in awareness programme to be organised against drugs and to create a drug-free society.

"You (MLAs) should provide cooperation with the steps taken by the State government to create a drug-free society. As part of the campaign, August 11 will be observed as the day to create awareness against drug abuse and awareness programs would be conducted in educational institutions. I ask you all to participate in the awareness programs conducted in your constituencies,” said Stalin, in a letter written to all the MLAs.

The Chief Minister also said that the letter is to draw the attention of MLAs about the harm caused by the drugs to the youngsters. "Drug abuse is not a political issue but an issue concerning the future of the country, especially an issue concerning the life of youngsters. I urge everyone to contribute against drug abuse,” said Stalin.

CM inaugurates Erode book fair:

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister through video conference, inaugurated a book fair in Sikkianayakkar College, which was recently taken over by the State government, in Erode. After inaugurating, Stalin said "Erode occupies a special place in our heart. Erode is mixed with our feelings. It is the land that gave us self-respect."

He also said that for Tamil Nadu to transform into a revolutionary State in terms of rationality such book fairs should be conducted in all the towns and cities as books provide the knowledge and are the sources of refreshments.

CM inaugurates fishing infrastructure:

Earlier in the day, he also inaugurated fish jetty, fish seed production tanks, ornamental fish production and research centre, fish drying centre, buildings attached to fisheries department and ice manufacturing centre constructed at the total cost of Rs 43.5 crore.