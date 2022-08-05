400-year-old idol of Sethupathy clan recovered; 4 arrested

After interacting with the two, sleuths came to know that the artifact was with one Musthafa, of Uraiyur in Tiruchy.

The three agreed to bring the artifact to a predetermined spot on the Tiruchy to Madurai Kalapatti road junction.

As soon as Musthafa brought the idol wrapped in a black bag, the team surrounded them and seized the item after arresting the three accused.

Interrogation of the accused revealed that they had obtained the antique metal artifact from one Selvakumar of Sivaganga.

Subsequently, the team went to Kilamadam Tirupattur Taluk, Sivaganga district and arrested Sivakumar also.

Upon questioning he informed that his father, an astrologer, believed to have received the idol from a coconut merchant of Sivaganga, which is being ascertained. All the four accused were arrested remanded before additional chief Judicial Magistrate Kumbakonam.