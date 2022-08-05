400-year-old idol of Sethupathy clan recovered; 4 arrested

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Idol Wing sleuths recovered a four-hundred-year-old antique artefact, believed to be of Sethupathy clan of Sivaganga and arrested four persons in connection with the seizure.
A press release from the wing said that the sleuths posing as possible buyers negotiated with the brokers who agreed to sell the artefact of a royal lady which portrays the royal garments and the accessories worn by royal ladies of that era for Rs 2.3 crore.
Idol Wing received information that an attempt was being made by P Arumugaraj, (56), and M Kumaravel, (32) both from Thoothukudi, to sell an antique idol.
After interacting with the two, sleuths came to know that the artifact was with one Musthafa, of Uraiyur in Tiruchy.
The three agreed to bring the artifact to a predetermined spot on the Tiruchy to Madurai Kalapatti road junction.
As soon as Musthafa brought the idol wrapped in a black bag, the team surrounded them and seized the item after arresting the three accused.
Interrogation of the accused revealed that they had obtained the antique metal artifact from one Selvakumar of Sivaganga.
Subsequently, the team went to Kilamadam Tirupattur Taluk, Sivaganga district and arrested Sivakumar also.
Upon questioning he informed that his father, an astrologer, believed to have received the idol from a coconut merchant of Sivaganga, which is being ascertained. All the four accused were arrested remanded before additional chief Judicial Magistrate Kumbakonam.
