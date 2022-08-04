Women pray for prosperity, festive mood among newly-wed couples

TIRUCHY: The Delta districts, through which the Cauvery flows, wore a festive look in view of Aadi Perukku festival this year as the pandemic put brake on the celebrations for two years. With loads of joy and happiness, newlywed couples thronged the bathing ghats along the river, which is the lifeline of several districts.

Aadi Perukku falls on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi and residents, especially couples, gathered at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Tiruchy and performed poojas for peace and prosperity in their lives.

While priests were seen performing poojas for peace and prosperity of young couples, a few of the couples were seen grabbing their hands and chanting holy mantra and taking a dip in the river. Officials had erected barricades for safety as there was heavy flow in the river.

According to the tradition, married women celebrate Aadi Perukku with great fervor and dedication and worship mother Cauvery, for the long and healthy life of their husband.

“This custom has been in vogue for generations. We do poojas by offering Kaadholai (earrings made of palm leaf), Karugamani (black beads) and Kapparisi (a sweet made of rice and jaggery) to Cauvery Matha (Mother Cauvery), for our ‘Thali Bhakkiyam’ (long life of their husband),” said Rajathiammal, an elderly woman from Srirangam, who was seen performing a pooja for the wellbeing of her family.