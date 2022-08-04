Tharavendram panchayat prez killed, police detain five

COIMBATORE: A 46-year-old panchayat president in Krishnagiri district was attacked and murdered by a group of men in Krishnagiri district on Tuesday night. According to police Narasimmamurthy, president of Tharavendram village panchayat in Hosur was returning home after purchasing some essentials in a two-wheeler, when a group of men followed and intercepted him in their bikes. They attacked him with logs and stones. Police said Narasimmamurthy succumbed to injuries on the spot. After a postmortem at Denkanikottai Government Hospital, the body of the deceased was handed over to family members on Wednesday. Police have detained five persons in connection with the case and further inquiries are on to know the motive behind the murder.