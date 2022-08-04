OPS plans counter GC meet; reaches out to Sasi, TTV camps

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam who has filed multiple litigations and complaints seeking right over the party and the party headquarters in Royapettah has decided to get on to the field bringing some political excitement among his followers and cadre.

“OPS is planning to hold a counter general council soon and a mega public meeting is also planned,” former AIADMK MP Kovai Selvaraj, who is now a district secretary in the OPS camp told reporters. “We have been instructed by the party coordinator to look into the grey areas and wards where the party’s vote share has dwindled in the recent local body polls. We are in the process of rebuilding the party,” he said.

According to confidential sources with the OPS faction, the AIADMK coordinator has advised the newly appointed district secretaries to review the party works. OPS who recently conducted back-to-back meetings with his trusted lieutenants had also given a go-ahead for them to renew their friendship with the supporters of ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran.

The situation is such that following the reception given by OPS supporters to Dhinakaran in Theni, a few other district units have also decided to greet Sasikala and Dhinakaran if they visit their districts.