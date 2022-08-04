OPS plans counter GC meet; reaches out to Sasi, TTV camps

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam who has filed multiple litigations and complaints seeking right over the party and the party headquarters in Royapettah has decided to get on to the field bringing some political excitement among his followers and cadre.
“OPS is planning to hold a counter general council soon and a mega public meeting is also planned,” former AIADMK MP Kovai Selvaraj, who is now a district secretary in the OPS camp told reporters. “We have been instructed by the party coordinator to look into the grey areas and wards where the party’s vote share has dwindled in the recent local body polls. We are in the process of rebuilding the party,” he said.
According to confidential sources with the OPS faction, the AIADMK coordinator has advised the newly appointed district secretaries to review the party works. OPS who recently conducted back-to-back meetings with his trusted lieutenants had also given a go-ahead for them to renew their friendship with the supporters of ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran.
The situation is such that following the reception given by OPS supporters to Dhinakaran in Theni, a few other district units have also decided to greet Sasikala and Dhinakaran if they visit their districts.
In a related development, Sasikala had also told her supporters to gear up for the reunion with the sulking factions of AIADMK. Some of the supporters of Sasikala have commenced fresh talks with their former colleagues in AIADMK faction led by Edappadi K Palaniswami. To counter this and prevent poaching of functionaries, senior leaders now with EPS had also sent invitations for those with OPS and Sasikala to return to the AIADMK led by Palaniswami.
Annadhanams planned for E Madhusudhanan’s 1st death anniv
Meanwhile, OPS on Thursday instructed his supporters and the party district secretaries to observe the first anniversary of late AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan grandly. All the district units should observe the anniversary of Madhusudhanan on Friday and distribute Annadhanam to the poor, OPS said in a statement.
