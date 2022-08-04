OPS for 75 pc locals in NLC jobs

CHENNAI: AIADMK ‘coordinator’ and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged the DMK government to take steps to appoint local people in the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) here.

Pointing out that Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand have already ordered the private firms to appoint 75 per cent of local people, the AIADMK leader, in a statement, said people in Tamil Nadu were shocked to hear the NLC is planning to appoint 299 engineers from other states.

Stating that several local people in Neyveli have given their land for the growth of NLC, Panneerselvam said though NLC had promised jobs for those people, till now it was not implemented. “Most of the people, who offered their land, were appointed on a contract basis only,” he added.

Stating that despite Tamil Nadu having several qualified engineers it was unfair of NLC to appoint persons from other states, the AIADMK ‘coordinator’ said it was regretful to note that the DMK government has not raised its voice in connection with the appointment of persons from other states in NLC.

The AIADMK leader also pointed out that of the 299 engineers, who will be appointed in NLC, not even a single person was selected from Tamil Nadu.

“Therefore, the Chief Minister should immediately intervene and prevail upon the Union government for taking steps to appoint 75 per cent of engineers from Tamil Nadu in the NLC,” he added.