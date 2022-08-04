Minister says 1L benefited from Innuyir Kappom scheme

CHENNAI: One lakh people have benefited from Innuyir Kappom Nammai Kakkum 48 Scheme in Tamil Nadu so far and Rs 90.19 crore has been allocated for the same, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday. He visited the 1,00,000th patient treated under the scheme at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital.

“After the scheme was initiated, the number of accident deaths in the state has decreased drastically in the last seven months. It has also helped thousands of lives from accidental deaths, as people are aware of this scheme. At least 500 accident prone zones identified in the highways and 673 hospitals (228 government and 445 private hospitals) treat the patients,” said Subramanian.

He further added that the 1,00,000th patient who met with an accident has been admitted at Saveetha Hospital. Seven more patients were admitted for treatment on the same day.

Commenting on monkeypox, the Minister said that the screening of international passengers in the four districts, including Chennai has increased after eight cases were detected in the country and one death reported in Kerala. To prevent monkeypox, he stated that masks are mandatory.

Meanwhile, ahead ofthe northeast monsoon onset, the Health Department would conduct a meeting regarding precautions for seasonal disease such as dengue. As many as 500 officials and Ministers from three different departments will participate in it.