Impregnated by father, 13-year-old Vellore girl delivers boy

VELLORE: The Vellore All Women Police registered a case and arrested a welder, whose daughter was impregnated by him. The 13-year-old girl delivered a baby boy. Police said that Sankar (43) a welder and resident of Virupakshipuram in Vellore was living with his 13-year-old daughter as he was estranged from his wife. He reportedly impregnated his daughter, who delivered a male child at the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. Hospital doctors informed the district child protection officer who in turn informed the All Women Police who arrested Sankar under the Pocso Act on Wednesday. Further investigations are under way. Sources revealed that when news of the noxious deed became public, locals thrashed Sankar, who was rescued by the police and taken away.