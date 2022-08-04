GO issued to install Bharathi’s bust at house in Varanasi

CHENNAI: A Government Order (GO) has been issued to establish a bust made of bronze for legendary Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi in the house where he lived in Varanasi and to renovate the edifice.

According to the GO, the state government has allotted Rs 18 lakh for renovating the room in which Bharathiyar lived in Varanasi and to establish a bust to honour the poet.

The state government has also sanctioned Rs 67,500 towards rent for the room in which the bust will be established for the financial year 2022-23 and allotted Rs 90,000 every year as recurring expenditure.

Bharathi left for Varanasi in 1897 when he was 15 and stayed in that city for 4 years. It was Varanasi, which shaped both Bharathi’s ideas and looks as he grew a beard and wore a turban influenced by his Sikh friend.

Recognising the importance of Varanasi in the life of Bharathiyar, Chief Minister MK Stalin on September 10, last year, announced that the house in which Bharathi lived will be renovated and maintained by the state government. As announced, the 15x12 feet room in which the poet lived will be renovated and a 2.5-foot-tall bust of the poet will be installed in the room.

A monthly rent of Rs 7,500 will be deposited in the account of the owner of the house KV Krishnan.