Ex-AIADMK ministers’ office assistant faces DVAC probe

CHENNAI: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against a man who worked as an office assistant in two ministers' office at different times during previous AIADMK regime for allegedly collecting Rs 7 lakh from a man promising job to latter's wife.

The accused was identified as S Devendran, formerly Office Assistant (Outsider) who worked in the office of the Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Tamil Nadu and as well as at the office of the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Tamil Nadu between June 2016 and May 2021.

He had allegedly demanded and accepted of Rs.7 lakh from one Aruldoss by abusing his position as a public servant, for arranging to get a government job in Animal Husbandry Department for Sudhalakshmi, wife of Aruldoss during the month of January 2020 and cheated Aruldoss.

Devendran was appointed on temporarily basis in the office of the then Minister for Housing and Urban Development with effect from 12 June 2016 and he was working as Office Assistant (Outsider) in the State Minister Office till 7 May 2021. During the period, he was working at the office of the then Minister for Housing and Urban Development and subsequently he was working at the office of then Minister for Animal Husbandry Department.

Devendran allegedly collected Rs 7 lakh in two installments promising the job of Office Assistant and Live Stock Inspector within a week’s time after receiving the money.