ED allowed to probe against Anitha Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to proceed with their investigation in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case filed against State Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan.

A division bench consisting of Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice AD Jagadish Chandira passed the direction on hearing the plea by Radhakrishnan.

The petitioner pleaded for a direction to quash ED proceedings, including the attachment of his properties.

In February, the ED attached his properties worth Rs 6 crore under the PMLA based on a case filed by the DVAC on charges of acquiring wealth disproportionate to Radhakrishnan and his family members’ known sources of income during his tenure as minister between 2002 to 2006.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, the petitioner informed the court that the original case was filed by the DVAC and the same has been challenged before the Supreme Court. The petitioner wanted an adjournment citing the case pending before the Apex Court.

Recording the submissions, the judges adjourned the matter to September 9. The court also cleared decks for the ED to proceed with their probe and asked the minister and his family members to cooperate with the investigation.

Recently, the HC issued an interim injunction of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) as the ED’s counsel sought time to file a counter.