Drivers held for bid to flee with owner’s trucks over payment dues

ARAKKONAM: Three of four drivers, who planned to steal tipper trucks owned by a contractor used in the widening of the Arakkonam – Kancheepuram highway were arrested by Nemili police on Tuesday evening. The arrested were identified as Madurai Veeran (31), Chandran (32) and Prakash (32) all from Arupukkottai in Virudhunagar district. They along with another driver Anandan were hired by Rahul of Dharmapuri who was the contractor for the job. The quartet planned to steal one of the trucks and hence on Monday made off with one of the vehicles which stopped near Sendamangalam when it ran out of diesel. On getting word of the theft, Rahul immediately complained to the Nemili police who using the GPRS fitted in the truck located it at Sendamangalam and retrieved it while the trio were arrested based on their mobile phone signals. They were remanded by an Arakkonam court while police are searching for Anandan who is still at large. Sources said that the “theft” was a move to get their employer to pay their pending dues.