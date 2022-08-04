DMK hopes for fair probe by DVAC against EPS

CHENNAI: After the Supreme Court struck down the direction of Madras HC for a CBI probe in the highways tender irregularities case against former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi expressed hope that the DVAC will conduct a fair investigation in the case.
Speaking to the DT Next, the DMK leader asserted that the state government will handle the case in a fair way before the Madras HC and EPS will be punished.
“The outcome in the case in the SC need not be considered as a setback for us since we did not merely stress upon a CBI probe. We wanted a free and fair probe in the highways tender irregularities case against EPS. My counsel and senior advocate Kapil Sibal made it clear before the Supreme Court that we want a fair investigation without any influence. The top court recorded our submissions and ordered DVAC to probe the case. We are sure that the case will go in a proper way and the accused will get punished,” Bharathi told DT Next.
RM Babu Murugavel, deputy secretary, AIADMK legal wing, and a supporter of EPS claimed that it is a positive sign for his leader.
“The Supreme Court has rightly set aside the Madras HC’s order for a CBI probe in the case. The case was politically motivated to lower the image of our leader. While serving as the chief minister, EPS gave a transparent and corruption-free government. We will prove it before the HC and EPS will get a clean chit in the case,” the former MLA told this paper.
