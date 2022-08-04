Distribute freebies to govt school students: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK's interim general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday charged the DMK government for not distributing freebies for the government school students till now.

The AIADMK leader, in a statement, alleged that School Education Department has not distributed various free-of-cost items to the students, including colour pencils, crayons, and footwear.

Alleging that the School Education Department minister is not fully concentrating on his department, Palaniswami said parents of the students are in fear that the future of their wards remains a big question mark.

"There is also doubt among the people that many of the ruling party functionaries, who run private schools, have indulged in perishing the government institutions for their gains,” he alleged.

The AIADMK leader urged the State government to immediately distribute all the freebies to the students. who have been missed out.