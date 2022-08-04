Counselling for TN govt arts and science colleges from Friday

CHENNAI: After publishing the rank-list on Wednesday, counselling for the 163 govt arts and science colleges would be held on Friday.

The counselling will fill 1.20 lakh seats for which 4.07 lakh have applied, but would be fought only by 2.98 lakh students as they have paid the fees. However, the number of students attending the counselling session may reduce as some may have joined a course of their choice in private colleges.

The dates to attend the counselling would be sent to respective phone numbers and e-mail IDs furnished while applying.

Guidelines issued by Quaid-e Milleth women's college stated that students are supposed to carry with them their application, marksheets of Class 10, 11 and 12, transfer certificate, community certificate, special category certificate, if applied for, medical certificate, Aadhaar card and four passport size photographs.

With the pandemic fear still existing, it is mandatory for students to wear masks and follow the Covid SOPs.

Government colleges will not collect tuition fee from the students, but they will be charged for library and other miscellaneous costs.