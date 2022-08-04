Chennai has 3,743 active cases, 1/3rd of TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,211 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including one imported case from Canada. With this, the total number of cases in the State counted 35,49,406. The fresh cases in Chennai dropped further as 268 cases were reported, while 131 cases were recorded in

Coimbatore and 104 cases in Chengalpattu. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 4.1 per cent in Tamil Nadu, after 29,018 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 8.7 per cent in Tirupur, while 7.9 TPR was recorded in Erode. Meanwhile, the active cases in the State stood at 10,987, with the highest number of active cases in Chennai at 3,743. A total of 1,616 more people recovered, and the total recoveries reached 35,00,386. With no more deaths due to the pandemic virus in the past 24 hours, the death toll in Tamil Nadu stood at 38,032.