Cheap practice: HC slams OPS in GC meeting appeal case

CHENNAI: Justice Krishnan Ramasamy of the Madras High Court lashed out at former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for approaching the court registry to change his appeal in connection with the AIADMK’s July 11 GC meeting verdict.

The single judge who rejected OPS’s plea to restrain his rival Edappadi K Palaniswami from conducting the AIADMK General council meeting on July 11 and on Thursday asked OPS’s advocate what they have said in the representation made to the registry.

“You cannot scandalise the judiciary and undermine its authority. It is a cheap practice, ” the judge observed. OPS’s counsel G Rajalakshmi informed the court that her client was asked to make a representation on the basis that the judge made some personal observations against OPS.

“What personal observations? Consider whether I am right or wrong, you can appeal against me and argue before the appellate courts to set aside my order and that is the spirit, ” the judge observed.

The judge insisted OPS' counsel, "If you were aggrieved with the observations, you could have mentioned it before me for expunging such remarks or you can argue before the SC.”

He further pointed out, "If her client wants to make a representation against the judge, why should she follow suit?”

“It is a pure case to initiate contempt proceedings. In a family case, one of the clients did the same as you did now. I just initiated the contempt and referred it to the Chief Justice. As the Chief Justice allowed the contempt, the party is facing a criminal case,” the judge held.

Displeased Justice Ramasamy also expressed his displeasure that due to the act of OPS' counsel, other clients and their lawyers may also follow this and will stand in the queue to make representations against the orders.

"My observations against you are justified now as you are running here and there as noted, " the judge whined.

In this instance, former Advocate General and EPS’s counsel Vijay Narayan tried a pacification saying that some advocates may do something due to their ignorance and the court shall pass over it.

Therefore, the judge adjourned the matter for a hearing on Friday at 2:15 pm.

After this, OPS’ side again made a mention before the CJ MN Bhandari on Thursday against the observations made by Justice Krishnan Ramasamy earlier in the day.

OPS’s counsel informed the CJ that the judge had again made critical observations against OPS and his advocate. Since they reiterated the CJ to change the judge in their appeal case, Chief Justice MN Bhandari noted that he will consider and take a call on the basis of the representations of OPS and his supporter Vairamuthu.

While disposing of the suits of Panneerselvam on July 11, Justice Ramasamy held that the applicant has been knocking on the doors of courts of law by making their best efforts to use the courts as tools for their convenience to come to their rescue, who are not in a position to gain confidence or support from among the party members in their favor.

Even though the ousted AIADMK leader made an appeal before the Supreme Court, the CJI bench directed them to approach the HC for a remedy and wanted the HC to dispose of the matter in two weeks.

When the OPS’ side approached the registry and CJ MN Bhandari to change the judge for hearing his appeal suit, the HC rejected his request and listed it before Justice Krishnan Ramasamy.