TamilNadu

4 killed, 2 hurt after car rams into bus in Tirupur

The deceased identified as Veerakumar, 32, Murugesan, 31, Sujith, 33 and Vetri Selvam, 38 all hailing from Sulur were bound to Coimbatore.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: Four people were killed and two others critically injured after the car they were travelling in rammed a private bus in Tirupur on Thursday. The deceased identified as Veerakumar, 32, Murugesan, 31, Sujith, 33 and Vetri Selvam, 38 all hailing from Sulur were bound to Coimbatore, when the car lost control and rammed the centre median of the road before colliding with the bus around 3.45 pm.

Tirupur
Thursday
private bus
car lost control
centre median

