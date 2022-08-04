TamilNadu

10 TN districts likely to receive heavy rain tomorrow

According to the forecast, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely at several places in Tamil Nadu, Karaikkal and Puducherry.
Representative Image
Representative Image AFP
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted in one or two places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Namakkal tomorrow.

According to Met, due to the atmospheric circulation prevailing over Tamil Nadu, there is a possibility of heavy rain in 10 districts, including Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, and the Nilgiris districts on Friday.

According to the forecast, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely at several places in Tamil Nadu, Karaikkal and Puducherry.

Valparai has been receiving the highest amount of rainfall in the past 10 days.

District Collector Sameeran said that all schools in the area will be given a holiday tomorrow.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

chennai rain
Tamil Nadu rain
TN rain
Rain in chennai
chennai rain update
Chennai rain alert
TN rain news
TN rain update
Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu
Heavy rain tomorrow
10 TN districts rain

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in