10 TN districts likely to receive heavy rain tomorrow

CHENNAI: Heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted in one or two places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Namakkal tomorrow.

According to Met, due to the atmospheric circulation prevailing over Tamil Nadu, there is a possibility of heavy rain in 10 districts, including Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, and the Nilgiris districts on Friday.

According to the forecast, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely at several places in Tamil Nadu, Karaikkal and Puducherry.

Valparai has been receiving the highest amount of rainfall in the past 10 days.

District Collector Sameeran said that all schools in the area will be given a holiday tomorrow.