With 1 Covid death, total fatality in TN stands at 38,033

CHENNAI: New Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 1,288 including a case from Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 35,48,195. Chennai recorded 283 new cases, followed by Coimbatore with 138 cases and Chengalpattu 115. All other districts reported less than 100 cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 4.9% after 26,444 samples were tested on August 2. Chengalpattu reported the highest TPR with 12.4% followed by Tiruppur with 10.1%. The State recorded one COVID death in Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. The 61-year-old patient had comorbid conditions. The total number of deaths reached 38,033. As many as 1,691 patients were discharged across the State taking the tally to 34,98,770 till now.